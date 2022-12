.

A breathtaking Air Show was carried out during the Combined Graduation Parade at the IAF Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. The occasion marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday. The aerobatics and awe-inspiring feats during the show turned into a feast for eyes.