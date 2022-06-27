.

Ahmedabad: Heavy rainfall damages 20 houses, eight injured Published on: 3 minutes ago

On Sunday evening, more than 20 houses were damaged and around eight people suffered injuries in Virochannagar village of Sanand taluka after a powerful storm struck the city. The video shows the destruction and people running for their lives besides vehicles stuck under trees. The power supply was disrupted after electric poles fell due to the storm. The injured were rushed to hospitals by 108 Ambulance.