The 112-foot statue of Adiyogi Shiva, a replica of the one in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, was unveiled on the foothills of Nandi Hills on the occasion of Makara Sankranti on Sunday. The Adiyogi statue has been built at Isha Foundation premises at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district. The ashram has been set up to promote Indian art, culture and spirituality. Cultural programmes, including Bharathanatyam by Radhe Jaggi, daughter of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and Kerala's fire dance Theyyam marked the event. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the 112-ft bust of ‘Adiyogi Shiva’ in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Health Minister K Sudhakar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh were also present on the occasion. CM Bommai while expressing his happiness over the replica of the Adiyogi statue being built in Karnataka said, "Adiyogi will inspire the people of Karnataka. The ashram has been set up here to promote spirituality and Indian culture. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, on the occasion, tweeted, "#Adiyogi offers All the Possibility of becoming a Conscious response to Life & creating a #ConsciousPlanet. The Future belongs to those who strive to become a Responsible & Responsive solution in the world. May you know this Joy & the Grace of Adiyogi. Love & Blessings. -Sg"