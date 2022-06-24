.

Aditya Thackeray steps out of Matoshree; interacts with media Published on: 18 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amid a political crisis that is besetting the ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena member and state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray was seen stepping out of his family home, 'Matoshree' at midnight. The situation in Maharashtra keeps worsening with each passing day as the rebellion against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray keeps getting stronger. Aditya Thackeray, was seen coming out of his family home in Bandra, Mumbai to interact with the media waiting outside.