Accident victim lies unattended on floor of govt hospital in UP

In a heartbreaking viral video, a severely injured man was seen lying unattended on the floor of an emergency ward in a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The patient, reportedly an accident victim, was seen lying unconscious next to a garbage bin. The video captures the negligence of the authorities and hospital staff. A stray dog was seen licking the blood stains but not a single health worker was seen in the emergency ward.