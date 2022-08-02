.

A large number of devotees from across Tamil Nadu participated in the Aadi Pooram chariot festival at Srivilliputhur temple in the Virudhunagar district. The festival was celebrated on the birthday of Andal, the main deity of the temple. The festival was celebrated to mark the star Pooram of the Tamil month Aadi, which is the birth star of the presiding deity Andal. Special pujas were performed and aarti was offered to Goddess Andal on the occasion.