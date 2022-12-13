.

Masked man robs woman and boy at gunpoint in Ghaziabad Published on: 7 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An unidentified masked man robbed a woman of her gold chain and a boy of his mobile phone at gunpoint. The incident was captured on CCTV of the house in front of which it happened. The robbery took place in broad daylight in Loni area of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Loni DySP Rajneesh Kumar said that a case has been registered and a team has been constituted to probe the case. Accused are being identified, he said.