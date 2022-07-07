.

Elephant gives birth on road as herd block traffic in Idukki

A road connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala, passing through the Marayoor area in the high range district of Idukki was blocked for around an hour. This was not for any VIP movement, but as a result of an elephant giving birth in the middle of the road. As the mother was giving birth, her herd blocked the road and prevented the vehicular movement from both ends for an hour early Tuesday morning, a senior officer of the forest department said. The herd moved away only after the newborn calf and its mother walked away into the nearby forest, according to eyewitness accounts of the incident, the officer said.