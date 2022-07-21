.

A strange ritual was performed every year at the Selanammal temple at Terani village in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. During this ritual, devotees were beaten by the temple priest with a whip. The devotees believe that by getting whipped by the priest their wishes would be fulfilled. They further stated they offer prayers to invoke Goddess blessings and as part of a ritual, they ask the priest to whip them. The temples in Tamil Nadu are home for a rich and vivid spiritual tradition. Many devotees from all over the state travel to temples in their respective areas and other places to seek blessings from Gods and Goddesses. Each temple has unique traditions and rituals besides historical significance.