Stray cow roams in ICU of MP's Raigarh hospital Published on: 2 hours ago

A shocking video of a stray cow roaming in the ICU ward of the district hospital of Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh is making rounds on social media. In the video, a cow can be seen roaming in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. The video is raising questions about the safety of the patients admitted here while the 24/7 security facilities here are also caught in the bad light. Rajendra Kataria, the civil surgeon at the Rajgarh District Hospital, has claimed that the premises seen in the video is an old Covid ward and is no longer functional. "We have taken note of this incident and will take appropriate action," he said. Meanwhile, the ward in charge and a guard here have been removed from their jobs, while a notice has been issued to the security agency deployed here in the same regard.