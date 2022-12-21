.

Video of gangsters crashing into car of rivals in Maha town goes viral Published on: 55 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of 3 unidentified gangsters crashing their car into the vehicle of rival group and attacking them with swords, went viral in Maharashtra. The attackers wielded their knives and weapons in broad daylight in the presence of passersby. The incident took place in Palghar's Naik Pada on Tuesday. A person known as H S Dadu got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword and car have been recovered. A case is booked and probe underway. The members of other group are seen jumping out of their vehicle and flee.