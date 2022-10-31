.

A pair of Royal Bengal Tigers seen in a playful mood Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A pair of Royal Bengal Tigers were spotted in a playful mood in the Dobanki forest of Sundarbans. Two adult Royal Bengal Tigers were seen in the forest, which attracted the tourists. While fighting in the forest, the tigers came by the river. Both were seen making gestures and raising their paws toward each other. After the fight, one of them later dived into the river. The onlookers captured this sight on their phones and uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.