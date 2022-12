.

A herd of mountain goats spotted in Kinnaur Published on: 2 hours ago

A herd of mountain goats was spotted in the border area of ​​Ropa Valley and Hangrang Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday. The rare sighting of the elusive animals was captured by a local on his camera. The wild mountain goats, also known as Himalayan Ibex, can weigh around 100 kg. They usually live in remote mountainous areas far from human habitation.