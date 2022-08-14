.

Crocodile enters residential colony in Shivpuri in MP, rescued Published on: 16 hours ago

A crocodile wandered into a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday and was captured after an hour-long operation, an official said. The reptile was spotted in a colony near the old bus stand in the early hours of the day, following which the authorities were informed, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava said. A rescue team from Madhav National Park was called in and the crocodile was captured after an hour-long effort, he said, adding that the eight-foot-long reptile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake.