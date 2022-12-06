.

Eight vehicles collided with each other due to fog on Barnala-Bathinda highway Published on: 16 minutes ago

A video of a road accident that took place due to foggy conditions in which eight vehicles collided in a row. In the incident, five goats of a poor man died and damages worth lakhs of rupees have been caused to the vehicles. The incident took place at Punjab's Barnala-Bathinda National Highway at Tapa Mandi Ghuraili Chowk. Those who are driving the car are not aware of the construction work that was going on the highway and they took their car that way. Due to the heavy layer of fog, they failed to identify the lorry that was parked and collided with it. The car drivers levelling allegations against the management of the new bridge being built at Tapa Mandi and said that the road accident has occurred due to bad management. They alleged that no signboards have been installed cautioning the vehicle drivers about the construction of a bridge and no proper arrangements have been made to divert the vehicles and as a result, the accident occurred.