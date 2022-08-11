.

Surat people sway tricolour from 75 boats in Tapi river Published on: 2 hours ago

India is gearing up for the celebration of 75 years of independence under which the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been initiated. Meanwhile, Diamond City Surat celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by swaying the Indian tricolour atop 75 boats on the Tapi river. The march was carried out with the tricolor on the boat in the river in which many people participated. It was a spectacular scene and the video of the event is doing the rounds on social media.