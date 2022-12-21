.

7 year old boy falls in well, captured on CCTV Published on: 20 hours ago

A seven-year-old on Tuesday fell into a well while playing in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh and was later rescued by the family and the neighbours. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced where the victim, Arnav Jain is seen walking on the edge of the well and when he stood on the well-covering net, the net snapped and Arnav fell into the well. Arnav's friend, Sanyam Jain, who was playing too, informed the family and a relative, Pawan Jain, immediately, climbed down the well and rescued Arnav. Pawan said, "when Sanyam told me that his friend had fallen into the well, I threw a rope and went down into the well to save the child. Arnav also Showed presence of mind, as he grabbed the water pipe inside the well and saved himself from drowning."