In all, 5,000 Rajput youths have set a new record for fighting with swords in Jamnagar of Gujarat. The world record was created on Friday in the memory of the heroes, who fought at the historic 'Bhuchar Mori Maidan' in Dhrol. The Rajput youths from 17 districts entered the Guinness Book of World Records in sword fighting. The event was organised by Akhil Gujarat Rajput Yuva Sangh and Bhucharmori Shaheed Smarak Trust. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and State Minister Kirti Singh Vaghela were present there, along with local MLA Hakubha Jadeja. A certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records has also been awarded. Historians believe that the most terrible war in the history of Saurashtra and Gujarat was fought on the land of Bhuchar Mori at a distance of 2 km from Dhrol Nagar in the Jamnagar district. It is compared to the Battle of Panipat. The battle was fought 500 years ago in which Kunwar Ajaji and thousands of people sacrificed their lives.