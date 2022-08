.

500 metres tricolour rally carried out in Tamil Nadu Published on: 32 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Srinivasan held a national flag rally in the Palani area of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. The event was held to commemorate Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th Independence day. A 500-meter-long flag was carried by thousands of people through the main areas of Palani.