Satya Narain Toshnia, a 50-year-old pilgrim on Monday was rescued by the Army after he fell into a river while returning from the Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrim belonged to Maharashtra and was on his way to the base camp with his daughter and wife. He was returning to the base camp on horseback when the horse lost its balance, and as a result, he fell into the river and suffered a severe head injury and a fractured rib cage. Army troops and a mobile rescue team rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation after which Toshnia was shifted to the Army Medical Aid Post in Barari Marg in a helicopter. He was later shifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he is undergoing further treatment.