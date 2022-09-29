.

5-year-old Modi fan takes internet by storm Published on: 25 minutes ago

Exciting visuals of a 5-year-old Prime Minister Modi fan have spread comeliness over the internet where Rishi Purohit, dressed as Narendra Modi with a Modi-like beard is seen imitating the Prime Minister's speeches. Rishi who hails from Javal village of Rajasthan is a student in first grade. The little Modi is also seen imitating "Bhaiyo Aur Bheno" and naming all of the projects and abhyans initiated by the Prime Minister. A- Ayushman Bharat Yojana, B- Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, C- corruption Free India, D- Digital India, E- Electrifying India, F- farmer Fasal Bima Yojana, G- Ganga Clean Yojana, H-Highway Construction, I-Indra Dhaush Yojana, J- Jandhan Yojana, K-Kedarnath Yojna likewise he told the reporter till Z. Rishi further said that he became a Modi fan after he listened to Modi speaking during Independence day speech. The internet has been flooded with the little Modi's visuals while his mother urged the Prime Minister to meet his five-year-old fan.