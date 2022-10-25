.

45 monkeys found dead in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 13 minutes ago

Carcasses of a total of 45 monkeys, including some baby simians and females, were recovered from the roadside at Silagam village under Kaviti Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday. Some local villagers who noticed the carcasses after a foul stench immediately informed the forest and police personnel. The locals believe that some miscreants killed the monkeys by allegedly poisoning them. The forest officials said the cause of death is being investigated.