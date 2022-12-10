.

42 years old teacher ties knot with 20 years old student in Bihar's Samastipur Published on: 13 hours ago

A video of a 42-year-old teacher getting married to his 20 -year-old student has gone viral on social media. The teacher got married to his student Shweta Kumari, who used to come to study English in a coaching centre in Bihar's Samastipur. As both of them fell in love, they decided to get married. The teacher's wife had died many years ago. On Thursday, teacher Sangeet Kumar went to the temple and entered into wedlock with Shweta. The video of the marriage is making rounds on social media.