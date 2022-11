.

See how 3600 cartons of liquor destroyed by administration in Indore MP Published on: 2 hours ago

Country liquor, whisky and beer in 3600 cartons were crushed under the wheels of a road-roller in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Indore Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam said the liquor was seized by authorities over a period of 31 years and was destroyed as per the rules.