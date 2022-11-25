.

Young girl dies of suspected heart attack after collapsing at ceremony in Udupi Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old girl collapsed during a family function at Udupi, Karnataka. She later died at the hospital due to suspected cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as Josna Lewis. The girl had come to her relative's house in Kollagiri Havanje for the family function. She collapsed while walking during the ceremony and was immediately admitted to Manipal Hospital. Josna died on Thursday morning while taking treatment and cardiac arrest is suspected to be the reason. A heart-wrenching video of her collapsing while walking captured on mobile by a visitor is doing rounds on social media.