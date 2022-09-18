.

15-foot-long venomous cobra terrifies locals in Andhra Pradesh's Madgula mandal

Amidst the increasing terror of the venomous cobras in Andhra Pradesh, a 15-foot-long cobra was spotted in a house in Andhra Pradesh's Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday. The frightened locals called the Eastern Guard Wildlife Society for help and after a two-hour-long search, the Wildlife Society members caught the snake and released it in the forest area near Vantla Mamidi. Earlier, a 12-foot cobra was caught by the forest department officials at Lakshmipet of Madugula mandal two days ago. Recently, another garter snake was spotted by the farmers in the fields in the suburbs of Madugula mandal.