Published on: 1 hours ago

A python was found in the luggage compartment of a roadways bus parked at the Civil Lines bus stand in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. As soon as the roadways employee saw the python in the bus, he informed the forest department officials. After a lot of effort, the forest department was successful in pulling out the python. Sanjeev Kumar, who works in the forest department, said that the python found in the luggage compartment was about 15-feet-long.