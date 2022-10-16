.

11 feet long python found stuck in school bus, later rescued

Lucknow: A chilling video of a giant python being rescued from a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday has surfaced. According to the sources, the python was found stuck in the engine of Ryan Public School's parked bus and after one hour-long rescue efforts by the forest department, they could rescue the snake. In the viral video, the python's head was seen stuck in the engine, and a rope was tied along its body to pull it out safely. Circle Officer (CO) City Vandana Singh and City Magistrate Pallavi Mishra also rushed to the spot to ensure the safety of the locals. The Forest department suspected that the 11 feet long and 80 kg weighted python had eaten a baby goat and because of that, the python got stuck in the bus's engine.