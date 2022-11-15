.

11-feet-long cobra rescued from a well in Chhattisgarh's Bela village

An 11-feet-long cobra that had fallen into a well in Bela village was successfully rescued and released in the forest under the supervision of the Forest Department. The snake rescue team received information about a king cobra being trapped in a well in Bela village on Monday. The snake rescue team Jitendra Sarathi and Avinash Yadav, along with the forest officials, reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The cobra was released in the forest under the supervision of the deputy forest officer. Jitendra Sarathi said that Korba is the only district in Chhattisgarh where king cobras are seen in large numbers. A DPR was prepared a few months ago after a survey by the Nova Nature Welfare Society for the protection of cobras.