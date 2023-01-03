.

A video of a funeral procession being taken out with a band and bursting crackers surfaced on social media. The last rites of a 104-year-old woman, Surjit Kaur Dharma, wife of Jangir, at Bambiha Bhai village in Bagha Purana of Punjab were performed by her grandsons. The video shows musicians playing instruments during the funeral procession. The funeral procession caught the attention of netizens as it was taken out uniquely.