Kochi: A video of Tripunithura police in Kerala imposing punishment on drunken drivers, writing "I will not drink and drive from now onwards", is doing rounds on social media. The police caught drunken drivers of 12 private buses, two KSRTC buses and two school vans and made them write imposition 1,000 ''I will not drink and drive from now onwards" while they sit on the floor in the police station.

The police also registered a case against the drunken drivers and said that those who will be caught drunken driving will have to submit their licence for cancellation. The Kerala police fastened their seat belts after a bike rider was killed in a collision with a private bus and the bus driver was caught driving carelessly under the influence of alcohol. The Kochi city police then announced that strict action will be taken against those driving illegally.

Meanwhile, the Google company's office in Pune faced a hoax bomb threat as the police registered a case against a Hyderabad-based person, who allegedly made the call while in an inebriated condition. No suspicious object was found during the searches made at the Google office located in Koregaon Park in Pune.

The entire building was inspected by the bomb detection team. The police officers and bomb disposal squad also visited the spot. On Sunday, a person from Hyderabad allegedly called Google India's Mumbai office in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and informed that a bomb had been planted in their company office in Pune.