Odisha MLA allegedly rams vehicle into crowd, assaulted by mob Published on: 1 hours ago

Odisha MLA from Chillika Assembly seat, Prashant Jagdev was on Saturday assaulted by a mob after he allegedly plowed his vehicle into a crowd at a Panchayat Samiti election venue in Khurda district, leaving at least 25 people including two journalists and seven policemen injured. The incident took place outside Banpur block office where Jagdev, who was on his way to the office, drove his vehicle through the crowd of people who had gathered there for the election, resulting in injuries to the 25 people including a woman cop. Khordha Superintendent (SP) Alekh Chandra Pahi said that 10 police personnel suffered serious injuries in the incident.