.

Armed with just a torch, brave forest guard drives away angry elephant Published on: 49 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A forest guard in Odisha is being lauded for saving his colleagues and villagers from a raging elephant as he bravely tackled the dangerous situation with just a torch (mashaal). Chitta Ranjan Miri, a forest guard posted in Naktideul forest range of Sambalpur district drove away the bull elephant with a mashaal. The video clip of Miri’s bravery went viral on various social media platforms.