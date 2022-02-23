.

Watch: Farmers release strays near CM Adityanath's Rally in UP Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 33 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

In a novel way to protest and highlight the stray cattle menace, a section of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, released hundreds of stray cattle at an open ground 500 meters away from the venue of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally on Tuesday. This led to chaos in the area, and the police personnel struggled to prevent the cattle from going near the CM's rally site by barricading the open ground with bamboo. Later in the day, Yogi on Tuesday evening tweeted a recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to solve the problem of stray cattle in UP if the BJP retained power in the state. Stray menace has been a talking point in the UP political discourse with farmers being at the receiving end.