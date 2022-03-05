.

Sand artist pays tribute to former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik Published on: 26 minutes ago

International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Saturday paid tributes to the former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik on his 106th birth anniversary through a sand art at Odisha's Puri beach. "Tributes to the Tall Man late Shri Biju Patnaik on his 106 the birth anniversary. My Sand Art at Puri beach," Patnaik wrote on his Twitter handle. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary Biju Patnaik on March 5, various organizations and intellectuals pay homage to the leader and several events are held in his memory.