'Not interested', says Nitish after president candidate speculations

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while speaking to reporters in Jamui today, rejected the speculations of him being projected as the candidate by the proposed opposition front for the upcoming Presidential elections to be held in July this year. The veteran politician said he had "no such desire" and expressed surprise over the rumours.