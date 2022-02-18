.

'NIA to file FIR against me': Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas's Punjab separatism allegations Published on: 2 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that he has received information pertaining to an impending FIR against him by the National Investigation Agency related to former AAP member Kumar Vishwas' controversial comment, which linked him with giving refuge to separatists in Punjab. "I have come to know that on Thursday evening, the Central Government called Punjab CM Channi and got a letter written by him to get the matter investigated. Within the next day or two, an FIR will be registered against me by the NIA. All such FIRs are welcome", Kejriwal said, adding however that he was worried by the way the Centre was handling the matter.