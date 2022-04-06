.

Breaking stereotypes: Pune family brings newborn girl child to home in a chopper Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Pune: Breaking stereotypes, a Pune-based family welcomed the birth of their newborn with grace. The newly born girl child was brought home in a helicopter. On the occasion of Gudi Padva, Vishal Jharekar hailing from Shelpimpalgaon of Khed Taluka in the Pune district of Maharashtra received his daughter by bringing her home in a helicopter. "This is the message I wanted to give to society," said Vishal Jharekar.