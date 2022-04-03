.

Nepal PM offers prayer at Pashupatinath temple in Varanasi Published on: 2 hours ago

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba along with his wife Arzu Deuba and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Samrajeswar Pashupatinath temple and offered prayers on Sunday, following their visit to Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple. Deuba arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit. It is his first such visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021. Today on the last day of his official visit he came to Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Samrajeswar Pashupatinath temple.