.

Nawab Malik arrested, emerges from ED office all happy and hearty Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested on Wednesday by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Malik had been grilled by the agency officials since today morning. Clad in a white kurta-pyjama, he emerged out of the ED office all pumped up, smiling to the reporters who were waiting for him for hours. He was seen raising his hand in the air and even waving to his workers with a big smile on his face not synonymous with someone who was arrested. "Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," he said.