Naveen's body brought back from Ukraine; family, friends bid tearful adieu Published on: 8 minutes ago

The body of Naveen S. Gyanagoudar, the Indian student killed in Ukraine earlier this month was brought back home today. Shekarappa, Naveen's grief-stricken father had been appealing to the government to bring back his son's body. Naveen was killed in Russian shelling on March 1. After Naveen's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his father personally and comforted him. The father had asked Prime Minister Modi to bring back all students from Ukraine safely. The government had granted Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Naveen's family besides assurance to help his brother. Friends, family members, and relatives bid a teary adieu to Naveen on Monday as his body was kept for public viewing till 2 pm.