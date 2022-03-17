.

Commuters had a narrow escape as bus catches fire in Bhopal Nagpur National Highway Published on: 13 minutes ago

A massive fire broke out in a bus heading to Hyderabad from Bhopal near Neempani village of Ghoradongri tehsil on the Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway on Wednesday night. All the passengers were evacuated safely. The front wheels caught fire and later, spread all over the bus. Firefighters of Betul and Shahpur reached the spot and put the fire under control. Shahpur police station in-charge Shivnarayan Mukati said that a massive fire broke out near Neempani village on the highway in a bus going from Bhopal to Hyderabad, although all the people were safely evacuated in time.