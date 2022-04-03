.

Muslims seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara on Ugadi Published on: 36 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

As devotees flocked to the temples to celebrate Ugadi, Muslims in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district also visited the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Devuni Kadapa seeking blessings. Muslims in the region believe that the temple’s presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara, married a Muslim woman named Bibi Nancharamma, and thus treat him as their son-in-law. Muslim devotees visit the temple every year religiously.