Muscle men showcase their dancing skills Published on: 2 hours ago

On the occasion of Holi, a wrestling competition was organised in the traditional fair of Godhiyari, Madhepura. In the event, the wrestlers competed with each other while dancing for Khesari Lal's song made for Lalu Prasad Yadav. A huge number of people gathered to enjoy the competition. Rashtriya Janata Dal has also posted this video on social media.