Mumbai police band enthrals netizens with 'Srivalli' song Published on: 22 minutes ago

Songs in 'Pushpa' have become a rage while the mannerisms of hero Allu Arjun, too, are being adored and imitated by people across the country. Toeing their line, Mumbai police played 'Srivalli, one of the popular songs from the movie. A video, which was shot on Monday, went viral on social media where Mumbai police band is seen playing 'Srivalli' song using instruments such as clarinet, saxophone, trumpet and flute. The Mumbai police posted the video on their social media platform with the caption, "#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in!"