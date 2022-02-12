.

Mughal Gardens in New Delhi open for general public

New Delhi: The most famous garden in the national capital Delhi - the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan - opens for a definite period of time every year. People from all over the world come to witness the beauty of the flora in this garden. This year too, the Mughal Gardens have been opened for the general public from February 12 to March 16. The gardens will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on all days of the week except for Mondays. Visitors will be required to follow the Covid protocols in the garden premises.