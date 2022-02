.

MP: Goods worth Rs. 1 crore turn to ashes in chemical factory Published on: 13 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted in a chemical factory in Ujjain. A total of 16 fire tenders doused the raging fire. Goods worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed in the fire. When the fire broke out, only a watchman was present in the factory. The cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed.