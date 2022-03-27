.

MP: Collector berates contractor, female engineer over sewage woes in Shajapur

Shajapur: The video of District Collector Dinesh Jain heavily criticizing both the contractor as well as a female engineer in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur has gone viral. Jain had come on a ward inspection, where he observed the city's sewage system in a shabby manner. "Have you passed via Vyapam (scam) in a fake manner? You have no knowledge of engineering, of how a particular work is done? After excavation of the roads, it is your job to repair them immediately. By doing this, you are not doing the municipality any favour," he is seen saying to the female engineer when she tries to explain the situation. He also criticizes the contractor, asking the latter why the city's situation had not improved since his last visit two months back.