Published on: 2 hours ago

Updated on: 58 minutes ago

A video tweeted by former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat which features the current CM of Madhya Pradesh commenting upon the possible results of the upcoming Assembly Polls in Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. In the video, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying that there is fair competition for BJP in Uttarakhand, although UP has a high chance of getting the BJP to power again.