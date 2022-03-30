.

MP: Baby with two heads, three hands born in Ratlam Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A woman in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh has given birth to a child with two heads and three hands. Born in the local SNCU hospital in Ratlam, the baby was kept under observation for some time, before being referred to another hospital in Indore. The case is of conjoined twins, who are basically two babies that are born physically connected to each other. These twins are born when an early embryo only partially develops to form two individuals. "It's very rare for such babies to be born. The chances of survival in such cases are not very high even after surgery. We are referring it to a better-facilitated hospital," said the doctor at the SNCU hospital.